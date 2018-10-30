Cardi B Says She Turned Down Nicki Minaj's Diesel Campaign First

We still haven't heard the last of Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's public fight during New York Fashion Week at the Harper's Bazaar Icons' party, an altercation which ended in Cardi throwing her shoe at Minaj and being escorted out. On Monday, Minaj took to Queen Radio once more alleging all sorts of things, including a claim that it was Love & Hip Hop TV personality Rah Ali who hit the "Bodak Yellow" rapper. Cardi (née Belcalis Almanzar), 25, didn't take these allegations lightly and fired back at Minaj (née Onika Maraj), 35, in a series of Instagram videos.
Advertisement
"And you're out here saying I'm trying to stop your bag," Cardi said in a video posted to her Instagram on Monday night. "That Diesel deal that you got? Yeah that came to me first. And I had to decline it because I'm already working with fashion brands, which, y'all are going to see because it's more than Fashion Nova."
That "Diesel deal" is the label's fall/winter anti-bullying campaign featuring Minaj, along with Gucci Mane, Bella Thorne, Tommy Dorfman, Yoo Ah-in, and Jonathan Bellini. In the campaign, each celeb wears a piece of "hate couture," in which the cruelest social media comments they've endured are transformed into fashion. Minaj wore a shirt with the words "The Bad Guy" written on it.
After Cardi's video, Bill Wackermann, the CEO of Wilhelmina modeling agency, which reps Nicki, chimed in with a now-deleted Instagram post, writing "Tell the truth Boo! That Diesel deal was built AROUND the one and only Queen. #truthwillsetyoufree @nickiminaj @iamcardib - I've got the receipts." He then uploaded a screenshot of a text message to Instagram, in a move to confirm the deal wasn't ever offered to Cardi. Minaj commented under The Shade Room's post (of Wackerman's post), "Poor baby doesn't even know Fashion Nova asked me to do that deal she has for over a year." Cardi responded with receipts proving that someone from Diesel had been in contact with her in a now-deleted Instagram post.
"Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing!" Cardi said in response to a similarly conciliatory message from Minaj on Instagram. While the women seem to have landed on agreeing to disagree, shoe retailer Steve Madden is getting in on the action. "You can't turn down an offer that was never made," the label tweeted on Monday morning, hastagging it #JustStop. The tweet is in response to Minaj saying she, too, was offered a deal with Steve Madden and she decided to pass.
Advertisement
Same thing with Steve Madden. Irv Gotti asked me to do that deal several times. I passed. You never hear me talking bout things like this. ? she rlly thought she was doing smthn talking about turning down deals. BWAAAAAHAHAAAHAHAHAAAAA #DipVIDEO out now.— QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) October 30, 2018
BABY GIRL WRITE A RAP!
We'll be sure to update if and when any other brands decided to speak out.
We've reached out to Diesel and will update this story if/when we hear back.
Advertisement