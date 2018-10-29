Nicki Minaj Says She Didn't Punch Cardi B At NYFW, But She Knows Who Allegedly Did

While the world focuses on Nicki Minaj’s feud with Cardi B, the Queen mogul is spilling tea about someone else the "Bodak Yellow" rapper is allegedly beefing with.
According to a Monday episode of Beats 1’s Queen Radio on Apple Music, the “Starships” rapper did not punch Cardi B at NYFW, where the two had a reported public altercation. Instead, Minaj stated that it was someone else who hit the “Be Careful” star: Love & Hip Hop star Rah Ali.
The altercation occurred at the annual Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party in September. In multiple videos, Cardi can be seen shouting at Minaj and allegedly lunging for the rapper. It was previously reported that Ali attempted to keep the two women separate during the altercation.
Speaking on the radio show, Minaj claims that Ali hit Cardi in defense of Minaj, but that Cardi lied and said security hit her instead.
“Rah really beat Cardi’s ass bad. I'm not trying to be messy. You run home and you told people that security hit you. Instead you went home and you had to look like a gangster in front of your friends, I get it Rah beat you so bad, I was mad at Rah,” said Minaj on the radio show. “The punches was so hard in your head, I was like mad at Rah… but Rah didn't like her attitude, the way she came at me. Rah said it looked like she was going to put her hand on me.”
Minaj also denies releasing Cardi’s phone number to her fan base, as Cardi's sister, Hennessy Carolina, claimed on Instagram that Minaj did.
We're going to need a flow chart to keep track of all the alleged players in this celebrity feud. Or, you know — these two could finally bury the hatchet? TBD on that happening.
“You, have your sister calling me a crackhead and leak numbers," Minaj said on Queen Radio. "You can’t control your sister, but you want me to control millions of fans? I've never leaked a number in my life and y’all continue to lie on me to make me look like a bad person."
Back in September, Cardi responded to the initial ICONS Party fight by claiming she went for Minaj due to the Other Woman actress talking smack about Cardi's new baby.
Refinery29 has reached out to Minaj, Cardi, and Ali for comment.
