Following that sure-to-be-infamous New York Fashion Week showdown, Nicki Minaj is speaking out about how she really feels about all that Cardi B drama. Mostly, she's "mortified."
At the annual Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party over the weekend, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper lunged at Minaj, before allegedly throwing a shoe at the "Starships" singer. (Whether the shoe is one of the red-bottomed ones Cardi famously raps about is unclear, but E! News reports that the heel itself was red.)
This altercation comes after months of reports that Minaj and Cardi B have beef, which both have previously denied. The two seemed to make amends at the Met Gala back in May for what Cardi told Howard Stern on his talk show was a "misunderstanding."
Clearly, things are now not so fine between the rap queens, and shortly after the NYFW ordeal, Cardi took to Instagram to explain the feud, writing on the social media platform:
"I’ve let a lot of shit slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, fuck up the way I eat! You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop fucking with them!! I let you talk big shit about me!!” Cardi wrote in the post."
She also added that Minaj (whom the post is allegedly referring to) took a shot at Cardi's newborn daughter, Kulture.
"I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are fucking off," Cardi wrote.
Now, Minaj has shared her own side of the drama on her Beats 1 show, Queen Radio. She told the outlet:
"The way they passed by looking at this disgusting commotion I was mortified. I could not believe how humiliated it all felt. Because we, how we made ourselves look."
She also denied having ever said anything negative about Kulture.
"I would never discuss anyone's child," Minaj said on the show. "For someone to pin that on me...[that's] because I'm the bad guy and they know people would believe them. I just want to let the world know that Onika Tanya Maraj will never has never speak ill of anyone's child. I am not a clown, that's clown shit."
She also stated that Cardi "built her career off sympathy and payola."
Refinery29 has reached out to reps for Cardi and Minaj for comment.
