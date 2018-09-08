Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Allegedly Turned Fashion Week Into Fight Club

The catwalk quickly became home to a catfight, as Cardi B and Nicki Minaj went designer heel to heel at a New York Fashion Week party.
The ongoing rumored feud between the rappers came to a head at the annual Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party where Cardi reportedly lunged at Nicki. Security scrambled to keep the two ladies apart, and in the midst of the altercation Cardi threw a shoe and ripped her long red Dolce & Gabbana gown.
Videos of the incident were posted on social media. In one video, posted to Twitter, Cardi can be seen lunging towards someone, though it’s unclear if it is actually Nicki. In another, obtained by Cosmopolitan, Cardi can be seen taking off her shoe. Cardi’s former Love and Hip Hop costar Rah Ali was also present and allegedly tried to help keep the two women apart. Refinery29 reached out to both Cardi and Nicki’s reps for comment.
Omggggg nicki and Cardi almost fought #nickiminaj #cardib #cardi #monse #nyfw2018 #nyfw #omg pic.twitter.com/2gtOL5zoeI— kylie (@Hemsworth_kylie) September 8, 2018
Security soon escorted Cardi out of the venue, barefoot and with a knot visible above her left eye. Not long after, she took to Instagram to post a statement, seemingly explaining her reasons for reacting the way she did: comments about Kulture, her daughter with Offset, appeared to be the last straw for the rapper.
“I’ve let a lot of shit slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, fuck up the way I eat! You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop fucking with them!! I let you talk big shit about me!!” Cardi wrote in the post.
“I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are fucking off!! I’ve worked to[sic] hard and come too far to let anybody fuck with my success!!!! Bitches talk all that shit in they raps but in real life they pussy!! This shit really is for entertainment!!”
Previously both women claimed that there was no beef between them and instead that it was created by the fans. In a Apple Music Beats 1 interview, Nicki further expanded on this and asked host Ebro Darden if they could “move on” from talking about her alleged rap rival.
“I didn’t know Cardi and I had an issue, but I guess we do, since you and other people are saying it,” Nicki said. “You’ve got to have thick skin. People say shit about me all the time. You can’t expect to be liked and loved all the time. Give me a break.”
Whatever cordial relationship Cardi and Nicki had seems to be over now. A New York City Police Department spokesperson told People that no arrests have been made following the altercation, but that an investigation is continuing.
