Love & Hip Hop is about second and third chances for the urban artist who is ready to make their successes and failures worth watching. From a sub-genre reality show to a media conglomerate, Love & Hip Hop has become it’s own lane in urban music and entertainment, not just commentary on it. Hip-hop veterans get to show up for cameos and say, “Hey, I’m still relevant,” even if the show can pose as a threat to their credibility. New entertainers essentially get an internship where they’re paid in exposure for creative and personally exploitative labor. With new rules that crack down on physical fighting — mainly for the safety of the filming crews and producers, not the cast who are willing to throw blows at a moment's notice — they may not even have to get their wig snatched to do it.