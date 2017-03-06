If I had to make a literary comparison, I'd posit that Scott-Young’s production basically creates the televised version of urban fiction. As someone who grew up reading titles like True to the Game and the Coldest Winter Ever, I understand the allure. While focusing on female players, Love & Hip Hop has managed to completely avoid the question of whether or not women can have it all, and has instead built a franchise that banks on how entertaining it is for us to watch them try. It essentially profits off of the allure of “hood dreams.” In this bass-laden alternative to the traditional American dream in which women are trying to redefine their role, love and success are fragile byproducts of a fame that is both fickle and fleeting.