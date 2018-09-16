One Week Later, Cardi B Is All Jokes About The Nicki Minaj Feud

You have to laugh about the silliness of life, or it will bring you way, way down. Cardi B is turning the infamous shoe tossed ‘round the world into a self-aware, funny joke for all us, and we are so living for it. The best part? It involves a very cute fan.
Cardi B reposted an image on Instagram of a pint-sized kiddo dressed up in her Bardi finest. The littlest fan was wearing a very spot-on interpretation of the red Dolce & Gabbana gown Cardi wore to that Harper’s ICON party during New York Fashion Week. The fan even captured Cardi’s clunky necklace situation and her legendary killer nails. But it’s Cardi’s hilarious caption that has us scrambling for air: “Sooooooo buteeeeee [sic],” she wrote, followed by heart emojis. “[But] she forgot the knot.”
The knot that Cardi is referring to is, of course, the bump that she received on her temple from a nasty blow to the face — during an, ahem, altercation with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj.. We all saw that photo of Cardi as she left the scene, looking rather miffed (as opposed to sobbing in pain, like I would have).
While we have some ideas about what started the fight, we don’t know for sure. Cardi B posted her version of the events to Instagram, writing, “But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are fucking off!!” Maybe Nicki was saying some unkind words about Cardi’s baby Kulture? Maybe the two are just oil and water? It’s totally not our business, but we’re happy to see that Cardi is poking fun at herself.
It feels like Cardi and Nicki came to fisticuffs forever ago — but it’s only been a week, and the story has already become an iconic moment in pop culture history. While Minaj later referred to the incident as “mortifying,” Cardi is seemingly embracing it as an absurdist life moment.
