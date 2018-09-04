Proof That Nicki Minaj Has Had The Biggest Beauty Transformation In Hollywood

When Onika Maraj broke into the mainstream music scene in 2009, she came with an arsenal of alter egos to unleash upon the world — among them, Harajuku Barbie, Martha and Roman Zolanski, Nicki Lewinski — and, of course, the persona of Nicki Minaj herself. The Trinidad native (by way of Southside Jamaica, Queens) has consistently changed her look as rapidly as she spits rhymes.
But, as she graduated from underground-rapper-on-the-verge to music-industry vet, the star traded cosplay for couture, and donned more classically pretty beauty looks to match. The result has been one of the greatest celebrity makeunders we’ve seen.
At first glance, the transition from Harajuku Barbie to, say, red-carpet-posing Hollywood actor may seem extreme. But despite a radical change in image, Minaj has maintained her core aesthetic, favoring clean winged eyes, pink lips, and ultra-flirty lashes when at events. Of course, it would be foolish to count Minaj’s current vibe as gospel. If we’ve learned one thing from following the actor-rapper-singer-entrepreneur, it’s that there’s no telling what she’ll give us next.
Ahead, check out her beauty evolution in all its glory, from orange hair to more subtle pink highlights.