These Cardi B Halloween Costumes Are Money Moves

For those of us pop culture aficionados who aren’t into cosplay throughout the year, Halloween is a welcome excuse to embody the celebrities we follow. And who has been more on the radar in 2018 than Cardi B?
Sis dropped a chart-topping album, Invasion of Privacy, that is still making waves in pop culture. Speaking of Kulture, that's the name of her baby girl with husband Offset, who they welcomed in July. She made a dope debut at Coachella and nailed her first Met Gala. She was nominated for a whopping 10 VMAs. Cardi has Instagram-caption-worthy catchphrases for days, and we still root for her as the underdog that came out on top in women’s rap.
Why not dress up as her for Halloween? Pulling off any of these Cardi looks means committing to details like hair, tattoos, and a baby bump. But that’s also what makes them fun. For maximum impact, you and at least two friends should go as all different versions of Cardi.