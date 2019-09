Her stylist, Kollin Carter, maintains that Cardi B often thinks about how she can inspire her fans with her appearance who may not be able to afford all the high-end brands she sports all over the ‘gram. “We always make it a point to support emerging designers whose lines are just as good but may not be as expensive, Carter tells WWD . “We like to be relatable in that aspect, like, ‘OK, we have this $2,000 shoe, but let’s place it with this top that any girl around the way would be able to afford.’ That’s really important to us.”