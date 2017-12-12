If New York Fashion Week didn’t convince you that rapper Cardi B actually is goals, her latest collaboration is sure to be another big hit. Once again, let us refer you back to the question she prophetically posed in her chart-topping hit “Bodak Yellow” this past summer: “What bitch working as hard as me?” Honestly, Belcalis Almanzar (that's her real name, by the way), the answer is no one. Tomorrow, Cardi B and Steve Madden are teaming up on a series of light-hearted videos sharing tips for how to style her curated collection of shoes in a way so the entire outfit “pops.”
Advertisement
“I’ve loved Steve Madden since I was a little girl,” Cardi B tells Refinery29. “Back then, I died for a pair of Steve Madden shoes. I love how [his shoes are] affordable but [still such] great quality. Every girl can’t afford “bloody shoes,” so I like that I can partner with a shoe company many girls can afford!”
Her stylist, Kollin Carter, maintains that Cardi B often thinks about how she can inspire her fans with her appearance who may not be able to afford all the high-end brands she sports all over the ‘gram. “We always make it a point to support emerging designers whose lines are just as good but may not be as expensive, Carter tells WWD. “We like to be relatable in that aspect, like, ‘OK, we have this $2,000 shoe, but let’s place it with this top that any girl around the way would be able to afford.’ That’s really important to us.”
For Steve Madden, working with Cardi, who he calls “the hottest rapper in America,” was a natural fit. The designer tells Refinery29: “She has so many looks, she’s adorable. She can go casual in a sneaker or really dress up a heel or boot.” We can watch the two of them in action when the first of the five videos launches tomorrow but for now, enjoy the teaser below. And fingers crossed for a full-on Cardi B x Steve Madden collection in the future. We’ll be waiting.
Advertisement