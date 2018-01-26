MeToo Founder Tarana Burke Explains Why Wendy Williams' Comments Are So Problematic

I heard what Wendy said yesterday and was disgusted by it. This is why Black women/girls are hesitant about coming forward with their #metoo stories bc of Black women like @WendyWilliams who blame the victim. You really think a 13 y.o. girl is to BLAME for sex w/ a 30+ y.o. man?? https://t.co/0mCmAnd0at— Tarana (@TaranaBurke) January 26, 2018
I tried to hold my tongue, but I can’t. Yes, Wendy said he was sick but pivoted to blaming the parents. FOCUS - HE IS THE PREDATOR - period. How dare you get on National TV and say his victims can’t say #metoo you should be ashamed @WendyWilliams— Tarana (@TaranaBurke) January 26, 2018
It is disgraceful that as wide as your audience is and as many young girls, many Black girls watch your show that you would openly victim blame like you did yesterday. You are the reason why we can’t make headway in our community around sexual violence. @WendyWilliams— Tarana (@TaranaBurke) January 26, 2018