You is full of implausible storylines, like how Joe keeps getting away with murder without wearing gloves or planning ahead at ALL, but the most incredulous thing about You is Beck’s outstanding mediocrity. She’s not a great poet. People are constantly telling her this, and the examples of her work that the show provides are so laughable to call them mediocre is generous. She’s bad at every job she gets, but not so terrible that her work failures make her interesting. She’s an average friend at best who brings the dude she’s dating (Joe again) to girls’ nights. A recurring question for the viewer becomes, “How are this many people fascinated by the human equivalent of an unseasoned chicken breast?” The most interesting thing about Beck is that she chooses to go by her last name. “Call me Beck” is literally her personality.