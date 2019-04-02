Go ahead — feel the rain on your skin! Just in time for summer, The Hills is returning to TV — and MTV just dropped a new teaser trailer that hints at all the juicy drama we can expect.
And by "juicy drama," I mean one-on-one conversations over dinner intercut with drone shots of the 101. I could not possibly be more excited.
The Hills: New Beginnings heads to MTV on June 24. It will reunite Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Spencer Pratt, Heidi Pratt, Justin Bobby, and more. Also joining the crew is Mischa Barton, former star of The O.C., who, apparently, was actually around the whole time — just never caught on camera.
Advertisement
In the new teaser trailer, Patridge — now a single mom following her split from ex-husband Corey Bohan, whom she had her first date with on The Hills — has dinner with Justin "Justin Bobby" Brescia, her on-again, off-again boyfriend from the reality series.
"I don't even know where to start," Patridge tells Brescia over wine.
"What, with you and I?," he asks.
"Yeah," admits Patridge, before clinking glasses with Brescia.
For those hoping for a Patridge/Brescia romantic reunion...you may want to hold your breath. Patridge is reportedly dating Ryan Cabrera, who, yes, she also dated on The Hills back in the day. (Remember when she cried watching him perform on stage?!?) The Hills may be all about new beginnings, but let's be real: Some things never change.
Check out the teaser trailer below:
Advertisement