YouTubers Are Reinventing The Celebrity Break Up

The same can’t be said for the majority of traditional A-list celebrity pairs, who, even when they have public relationships, tend to keep the specifics under wraps. “Quietly dating,” in tabloid terms. They’re “spotted out.” If we want to learn about Jennifer Lopez and Adam Rodriguez, or Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, it’s through paparazzi pictures and “sources” and the occasional interview. But Koshy and Dobrik are among this burgeoning genre of stars who make their living by giving fans an all-access, daily pass to their lives via the internet, which is exactly what makes their story so popular — and in some cases, even more popular — than those of more mainstream celebrities.