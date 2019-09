YouTubers Are Reinventing The Celebrity Break Up

And while Lalonde has yet to directly mention the break up in her videos, she’s still sharing its aftermath. We joined her while she went to Ikea to shop for her new apartment, which revealed that she was moving out of the home she had shared with her partner of around 8 years. More recently, she gave a tour of her new single-girl digs . She promised via Instagram stories that her upcoming video would be a “life update,” because that’s what YouTubers do. Not keeping their subscribers abreast of their personal lives would defeat the very thing that makes them a novelty, the thing that’s hurtling them into stardom alongside movie and music stars, whether you understand it or not.