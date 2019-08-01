Stassi Schroeder Engaged To All Around Decent Guy Beau Clark

Big news for Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder: According to Schroeder's Instagram story, she is officially engaged to Beau Clark, her boyfriend of over a year.
"I woke up today, just thinking that I was going to tour mausoleums in a cemetery to see if I wanted to buy one, and this," Schroeder said in her Instagram video while lifting her hand to reveal her new engagement ring. "Fucking this!"
To Clark, who appears in the background of the video, Schroeder says:
"I love you, I feel like a queen. This is a ring straight out of Downton Abbey."
Schroeder continued with the royal theme in her new Instagram pic.
"OMG. I feel like Meghan Markle," she wrote in the caption of her and Clark post engagement.
Schroeder and Clark, a casting agent, began dating following the end of her four-year relationship with Patrick Meagher, whom Schroeder said broke up with her on their anniversary. Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney of Vanderpump Rules introduced Schroeder to her soon-to-be husband.
Clark, an all around good guy, proved he was just that when he planned a sweet-yet-scary murder-themed Valentine's Day dinner with Schroeder. He stuck with the same spooky theme by keeping his proposal hidden with a grave-themed lie.
Maloney commented on the engagement pic, writing:
"I have cried twice and haven’t even seen you yet!!!!!!!"
Vanderpump Rules star and Schroeder pal Lala Kent added "Yes yes yes" with a ring emoji.
"It’s about time," added Jax Taylor, ex of Schroeder, who recently pulled an April Fool's Day prank on the reality star by pretending to still have feelings for her. (Guess they're over it?)
Bravo king Andy Cohen also got in on the congrats.
"VERY HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH," he wrote. "And thank Gd he had the sense to propose at a cemetery."
The couple that gets engaged in a cemetery together...stays together?
