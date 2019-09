In a December 2018 interview on Bravo’s Daily Dish Podcast , Stassi and Beau explained the moment in more depth (and divulged that she wasn’t the only person crying that night, despite what was shown during the episode). “I just can't help myself,” she said on the podcast. “When I get super hammered, I just can't help it.” Beau agreed that “those moments were probably the worst.” Stassi went on to add that she feels awful about the whole thing. “I can be a bully when it gets to, like, late at night,” she said. “Everyone's starting to call it the 'dark passenger;' once the clock strikes midnight, it's like something comes over me and I want to go to bed, I'm done, I'm demanding him go to bed with me, and he's a social butterfly so he likes to be out and around my friends, and it's like I'm Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde or some shit.”