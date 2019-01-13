Last we saw Stassi, she was birthday partied out and ready to go to bed, but it seemed Beau was not. She can be seen texting and calling him from their bedroom while he lingers on at her party into the wee hours. Stassi leaves voicemails asking if “everything’s okay” while the show cuts to video of Beau having fun with an ice shot luge. And just like that, hours after saying she’d no longer have “meltdowns” at age 30, Stassi ended the episode in a bit of a panic over what she perceives to be Beau ignoring her. Luckily, things are looking up for the couple now.