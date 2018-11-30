Rejoice, for Vanderpump Rules queen bee Stassi Schroeder is finally in a relationship you can root for. After watching Schroder suffer through awful boyfriends like Jax Taylor and Patrick Meagher for years, the Bravolebrity is now dating a lovely-seeming man named Beau Clark. Clark happily pops up all over Schroeder's Instagram page. And her podcast. And, as the trailer for Vanderpump Rules season 7 confirms, her reality show.
Schroeder sliding a cookie out of her mouth and into Clark’s mouth — and Clark accepting it — is the most sweetly gross moment in the entire season 7 preview. Clark telling Schroder she “dick-punched” his heart comes in second.
As the latest episodes of Vanderpump unspool in all their ridiculous glory, you’re probably going to have a lot of questions about the new man in Stassi Schroeder’s life (and the Pump Rules title sequence). That’s why we’ve answered them all. Look below to find out everything you're going to want to know, from how these two crazy kids met and how their first vacation together went, to Clark's extremely difficult to find age.
Okay, what are Beau Clark’s major biographical details?
Beau Clark’s age is not readily available on the internet. But, if you take his May 2018 visit to his girlfriend’s Straight Up With Stassi podcast into account, Clark is probably somewhere between his late 30s and 40. The complicated math on this conclusion includes Home Alone, Star Wars, family drama, and a lot of careful listening to Straight Up, so just trust us.
Speaking of Clark’s family, as he explained on that same pod appearance, he was born in Italy, and that is where his birth father lives. But, Clark moved to America as a child and, at the age of 5, his mom got remarried to the man he now calls “Dad.” Clark then didn’t see his biological father again until he visited Italy at age 21.
You did not mention a job. Is he, or has he ever been, a SURver?
No, despite the fact Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney-Schwartz are involved in the Schroeder-Clark origin story. Clark hadn’t even watched Vanderpump Rules before dating Schroder.
Okay, we’re off to a great start. What does Clark do instead?
He works in commercial casting for Sanford Casting, so he’s pretty removed from the Vanderpump Rules world of bartenders, waitresses, hostesses, and Instagram influencers.
Then how did Schroeder meet Clark?
Schroeder’s fellow witches of WeHo, Doute and Maloney-Schwartz, tried to get the reality star and Clark together for “a while,” the former confirmed during a February episode of Straight Up With Stassi. The installment was Clark’s first appearance on the podcast.
When Doute showed Clark her single friend’s Instagram, he initially said “hard no,” judging Schroeder by her super blonde, super contoured cover. Then Clark actually hung out with Schroeder and closed out West Hollywood’s Mondrian Hotel bar talking to her during an August 2017 evening. That long conversation has grown into a relationship going over a year strong.
In fact, the relationship is so good, it’s no longer merely Doute and Maloney-Schwartz who are fans of this coupling. Ahead of the Vanderpump Rules season 7 premiere, Schroeder’s entire cast gushed about her new boyfriend, with Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, and Scheana Marie all predicting he and Shroeder will be the next ones to get engaged. Yes, before Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix or Doute and boyfriend Brian Carter, who have respectively been together for years.
Please note: When Schroeder and Clark first got together, the former referred to latter as “Overalls” in public due to his penchant for wearing overalls.
Why on Earth was a grown man wearing overalls?
“I go to a lot of country shows,” Beau Clark.
What do Schroeder and Clark actually have in common, since it’s not overalls?
Their love of dogs (Schroeder has the famous Luda; Clark has a Maltese mix named Refund). Being from the South (Schroeder is from New Orleans; Clark’s hometown is unclear, but he says they first bonded over their Southern roots). Their extremely unique senses of humor and love of travel.
Not exactly, but he does support his girlfriend's quirkiest passions. On Valentine’s Day 2018, Clark snuck into Schroeder’s apartment and decorated the space with all kinds of serial killer-inspired surprises, including a giant knife in a heart-shaped box of chocolates. During their May vacation to Europe, Clark visited at least one cemetery with Schroeder (see below for evidence). And the story of the couple terrorizing Schroeder’s neighbors with a creepy clown and too many flashing lights is worth a listen.
Are these two lovable weirdos perfect for each other?
Seems that way.
