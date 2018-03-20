The scene in question begins when Jax announces an unnamed friend in Tampa, Florida, has offered him a job in the hockey field, an industry Brittany explains her partner has never before spoken about with such passion. If Jax were to take this career opportunity, he would have to uproot his and Brittany’s entire life in Los Angeles and head to southern Florida. Traditionally, both parties in a relationship talk about such a big move, as it would affect both people. In fact, someone in Brittany’s position would be asked their opinion on such a massive, out-of-left-field life change. Instead, Jax proclaims, “As of right now, I don’t see much holding me back. There’s really nothing here for me.” All Brittany can do is purse her lips in reaction, since Jax is oblivious she qualifies as one of the things “here” in L.A. for him.