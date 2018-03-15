Would you hang out with your ex? Would you do it on a beach? And then, would you do it on television? That's the premise behind Ex on the Beach, the show MTV just greenlit. Deadline reports that MTV is adapting the international series for American television. (MTV also produces the international version.)
For this domestic version, the show will place a pack of singles on a beach in Hawaii, where they will mingle (and possibly date) until their exes materialize to wreak havoc. It's like Bachelor in Paradise, except the "newcomers" on the beach will all be ex-lovers. Ex on the Beach isn't a member of the Bachelor franchise — consider it a bordering country to the vast Bachelor Nation.
The cast will, however, feature a few familiar Bachelor faces. Jasmine Goode, who appeared on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor as well as season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise, will be among the singles. So will Chase McNary, who was the third runner-up on Jojo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette. The show will also feature contestants from shows such as Big Brother, Vanderpump Rules, The Challenge, Bad Girls Club, and Are You The One?.
The exes listed in the original press release include only people from Are You The One?, a reality television series with an even more sadistic mission, if possible. (The premises hinges on everyone finding their "one," and if they do, there's a cash prize.) None of Goode's Bachelor exes are listed — the only two would be Matt Munson and Nick Viall — and Chase McNary's one Bachelor ex is very much involved with one Jordan Rogers. It would seem that the "exes" set to appear all belong to other singles. Or, Nick Viall is prepping for his sixth reality show. Viall, come out of retirement and join the fun on the beach!
