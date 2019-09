The exes listed in the original press release include only people from Are You The One ?, a reality television series with an even more sadistic mission, if possible. (The premises hinges on everyone finding their "one," and if they do, there's a cash prize.) None of Goode's Bachelor exes are listed — the only two would be Matt Munson and Nick Viall — and Chase McNary's one Bachelor ex is very much involved with one Jordan Rogers. It would seem that the "exes" set to appear all belong to other singles. Or, Nick Viall is prepping for his sixth reality show. Viall, come out of retirement and join the fun on the beach!