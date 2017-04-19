They may still be bachelors, but at least they've got each other.
Robby Hayes and Chase McNary, who competed on the 12th season of The Bachelorette, have moved in with entrepreneur Jef Holm (pictured), according to Us Weekly. Holm won the show's eighth season, but he and Emily Maynard ultimately called off their engagement.
Hayes told Us Weekly that he and McNary met Holm during the taping of last season's "Women Tell All" special about Nick Viall.
"We ended up after partying at his house," Hayes told the magazine, referring to Holm. "He said his two roommates were moving out and gave us the opportunity to move in."
Advertisement
Hayes is a model, while McNary is in pharmaceutical sales. According to Us Weekly, both of them had "business opportunities waiting in L.A.," so moving away from the so-called "Bachelor Bungalow" in Denver and into Holm's house in the city worked out for everyone.
"It's like the stars were aligning," Hayes told Us Weekly. "You only live once, so why not go for it? We're striking while the iron is hot."
It sounds like Hayes is loving Holm's house, too. "You can literally see Venice Beach Pier from my window," he told Us Weekly. "That's how close we are to the beach. It's incredible."
It's not all Bachelorette stars in the Venice Beach house, though. The magazine notes that the trio has a fourth roommate, a friend of Holm's from his home state of Utah.
Bachelorette fans seem happy about the news, too. After all, how often do your favorite reality stars choose to live together offscreen?
I can not deal that @coreybrooks34 @RobbyHHayes and @cbmcnary are all together. That's way to much HOT in one place. I can not ?— Molly Lane (@_MLThompson) April 18, 2017
One thing the Us Weekly interview doesn't seem to have mentioned, though, is Hayes' reported relationship with Kathryn Palmer. The Are You The One star recently posted a photo with Hayes at the Jacksonville Zoo.
Advertisement