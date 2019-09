Late last night, the weary viewers of season 22 of The Bachelor were subjected to witnessing a half-hour-long breakup . After proposing to Becca Kufrin, Arie Luyendyk, Jr. changed his mind, and decided he wanted to pursue his runner-up , Lauren Burnham. “I wanted to tell you in person,” Luyendyk told Kufrin when he met up with her, code word for: “I wanted to tell you on camera.” On most seasons, the couple isn't filmed after they get engaged. But Luyendyk and Kufrin's final moments filmed as a couple would take place at the Los Angeles "safe house" provided by producers for them to be together in private. At the time of the breakup, Kufrin thought her and Luyendyk's relationship was in secure post-Bachelor territory. She thought wrong. Luyendyk broke up with her surrounded by cameras, an invasion of The Bachelor into what she had assumed was her new life.