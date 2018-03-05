Like Luyendyk and Kufrin’s surprise saga, Lindsay and Kraus’ breakup was extremely unusual for its own reasons. First, it didn’t take place during the proposal ritual — it happened in a hotel room the evening before. Second, it came after a difficult discussion. This was a couple comprised of two adults who knew themselves, and could identify exactly what they would and could not compromise on. Clearly, even if Kraus and Lindsay’s relationship was formed under warped Bachelorette circumstances, their connection was real. Real enough that they wept at the loss. Lindsay and the season's winner, Bryan Abasolo, got engaged the next day, but their happiness was not as palpable or immediate as her tears were the night before.