Which Bachelor Nation Couples Are Most Likely To Last?

Earlier this week, Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell announced their conscious uncoupling. And so, another product of Bachelor Nation splits and faces a future of reality TV spin-offs and Instagram sponsorships on their own.
Considering this announcement came just a week before another season of The Bachelorette, we’re prone to existential wanderings. Why, knowing the low success rate of Bachelor Nation pairings, would Rachel Lindsay subject herself to six weeks of televised speed dating? Why would anyone, if we’re being honest — unless, like contestant Milton says of this upcoming season, you just want to "get discovered."
While most couples go the Ben and Lauren route, Bachelor Nation has produced some successful pairings. From the many seasons of televised engagements, eight couples are still together. Which of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise shows is most likely to produce a successful pair?
