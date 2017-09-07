Is Peter Regretting His Decision To Break Up With Rachel Lindsay?

Peter Kraus is having regrets, although it's not clear about what, exactly. The Bachelorette alum sent out an angsty message Thursday morning — which may or may not be related to today's Bachelor announcement.
"Never let fear hold you back," he wrote. "Lesson learned."
So, Kraus could be talking about his hesitations concerning the new iteration of It, but in our Bachelor-focussed minds, he's definitely talking about Rachel Lindsay.
Kraus received a lot of heat last month when he refused to propose to Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on The Bachelorette. He wasn't ready for an engagement. She demanded a proposal. (Really, the show demanded a proposal. Quibbles.) The two came to a thrilling tear-filled standstill that actually made for great television. Kraus was a commitment-phobe, and Lindsay was a woman sick of commitment-phobes. A classic tale!
After the show's finale, many speculated that Kraus, a 31-year-old "small business owner" from Wisconsin, would be the next Bachelor. Kraus even told Michael Strahan on Good Morning America that he didn't hate the idea.
"I'd have to think a lot about it," he said, equivocating. Not that we should expect anything but noncommittal answers from this guy.
Still, it seemed his name was definitely in the running. The show's creator Mike Fleiss spent a good amount of time tweeting about potential Bachelors, and Kraus's name came up quite a bit. Fleiss shared a "power ranking" of potential Bachelors on September 4, and Kraus's name earned top spot.
Newest #TheBachelor power rankings:— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) September 5, 2017
1. Peter
2. Wells
3. Ben Z
4. Eric
5. Chase
Alas, Arie Luyendyk, Jr., a contestant from season eight of The Bachelorette, is the next Bachelor. It looks like Peter Kraus gambled and lost. He held out on Rachel Lindsay on the chance that he could be the Bachelor. And then the role went to someone else — someone who didn't make the soul-crushing comment: "Go find someone to have a mediocre life with." (Bachelor Nation is also enthused that Luyendyk has a "real job." Peter Kraus is a small business owner. He owns a boutique personal training company.)
Fear — and possibly the prospect of fleeting D-list fame with Dancing with the Stars potential — held him back from Rachel Lindsay! And then, you know, the odds weren't in his favor.
For fans of Kraus: Don't worry, he'll be fine. Right now, he's running an 8-week bridal bootcamp video series for, you know, brides to get fit!
