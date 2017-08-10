Peter Kraus, the guy who told Rachel Lindsay she would live a "mediocre life" without him, now says he's happy for her and claims he is "getting to a happy place," according to Entertainment Tonight.
The Wisconsin-based personal trainer went on Good Morning America on Wednesday for a candid interview about his time on The Bachelorette, his breakup with Lindsay, and what he expects from life moving forward.
Kraus started by admitting that the three-hour season finale was a difficult experience, since it brought him back to a place of heartbreak.
"It was the first time being back in those emotions, it was hard," Kraus told GMA. "I knew I was watching this woman be hurt, I was watching myself be hurt, and I was going to have to face her for the first time since then. There was a lot of emotion."
That there was. As fans of the show may recall, Lindsay literally cried off her fake eyelashes and Kraus said some pretty harsh things, namely that the Bachelorette should "go find someone to have a mediocre life with."
"That was stupid of me to say," he said on the morning talk show. "It was in the heat of the moment. I was very emotional and I shouldn't have said it. I was very apologetic for it. Understandably so, she took offense to it."
Kraus went on to say that he doesn't actually think his former flame "settled" and that he wishes Lindsay and winner Bryan Abasolo "nothing but the best."
"Rachel and I had a conversation onstage, and I think she's in a very happy place," Kraus said. "I'm getting to a happy place, and we left on good terms. I think it's OK."
You can watch a clip from Kraus' interview below:
WATCH: Peter Kraus opens up on @GMA about his @BacheloretteABC experience, #TheBacheloretteFinale and much more: https://t.co/jGJ0mfxdGD pic.twitter.com/seQcujnPbs— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 9, 2017
