Rachel Lindsay Likely Won't Get Married Until 2019

Rachel Lindsay is happily engaged to Bryan Abasolo — and she's going to stay that way for a while. The couple revealed in an exclusive interview with People that they're taking their time when it comes to planning their wedding.
"There is a general time of a year that we want to do it," Abasolo told the publication. "End of next year, early 2019. She definitely wants a winter wedding."
This isn't uncommon for Bachelor Nation couples. The last two Bachelorettes haven't set dates for their respective weddings, either. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth have now been engaged for two years, and regularly joke on social media that they're "bad at planning their wedding." Similarly, last year's Bachelorette Jojo Fletcher and her fiancé Jordan Rogers have moved in together in Dallas, but they're still pretty evasive about their (supposedly) imminent wedding.
Advertisement
No matter, though — Bachelor In Paradise is pretty reliable about churning out weddings. After season two, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert got engaged and then married months later on live television. Season three couple Carly Waddell and Evan Bass married already in a taped ceremony. It will be televised during season four of Bachelor In Paradise, which will premiere August 14. Waddell and Roper are also both pregnant. So, we have plenty of Bachelor franchise relationship updates on the horizon; Abasolo and Lindsay can take all the time they need.
After The Bachelorette's heart-wrenching finale, it looks like they'll need it. Lindsay struggled to choose between finalist Peter Kraus and Abasolo. Ultimately, though, she went with her gut.
"At the end, it was not tough for me," Lindsay told People of picking Abasolo, who could be described as the opposite of a fan favorite. "Going through it, I felt Bryan was perfect for me. Obviously nobody's perfect — but perfect for me."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement