Bachelor In Paradise Couple Carly Waddell & Evan Bass Are Expecting A Baby

Love blossoms in the most unlikely places, like a spinoff reality show comprised of contestants who didn't find love on the original. The Bachelor in Paradise's most unexpected couple, Evan Bass and Carly Waddell, from season 3 of the show, are one of Paradise's biggest success stories. The pair fell in love amidst the beautiful sunsets on the beach, and were married in Mexico right where their love began.
Now the happy couple have announced to People that they are expecting their first child: "We are so happy to be expanding our family as we welcome Baby Bass in 2018," the pair said in a statement to the magazine.
Waddell and Bass initially seemed like they didn't make much sense together, but by the end of their Bachelor in Paradise "journey," Bass was down on one knee. Their wedding was officiated by show host and creator Chris Harrison, and she wore an absolutely stunning champagne-colored lace gown. While it was filmed for television, it has not yet aired and there is not any word on whether or not ABC will show us their big day.
We already know the cast of season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, and are especially excited that fan favorite Dean Unglert will be appearing on the show, along with DeMario Jackson, who was the source of major controversy during filming. Evan Bass spoke up about his desire to see the show continue, writing that Jackson is a "good guy" in a smarmy, victim-blaming open letter that still makes us see red. Season 4 airs on August 14, 2017, and promises to reveal everything about that disaster.
