Nick Viall Promises He Will Never Do A Reality Show Again — Sort Of

I have some good and bad news to share with you about repeat reality show star Nick Viall. Which part of the news is good and which part is bad is very objective, so I'll let you decide, but here goes.
Nick Viall is retiring from reality television, but he's only retiring from reality television shows that have to do with finding love.
See? Good and bad news, depending on how much of a fan you are of the manscaped Wisconsinite. The 36-year-old shared this breaking news with Entertainment Weekly on their Bachelor-themed podcast. The host asked the former Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor, and Dancing With The Stars contestant (he was sadly booted off during week seven) if he will be reentering any reality show universes anytime soon. "Are you going to say goodbye forever to TV?" the host, Julia Cunningham, asks mentioning that he could potentially reappear on Shark Tank and American Idol as a guest judge (I mean, sure) to which he replies: "I can strongly say with conviction that as far as being on a TV show that documents my love life of any kind, I’m done with. Nick is retired, but I’m also very thankful." So, according to Nick, Nick is retired — from reality shows about his love life (which makes sense due to the fact that he is engaged to the winner of The Bachelor, Vanessa Grimaldi).
His sneaky response leaves open a whole world of reality shows dealing with home improvement, cooking, raising a family, starting a business, playing games, doing athletic ventures, or virtually anything else that isn't a dating show.
