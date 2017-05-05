Former Bachelor Nick Viall may have lost Dancing With the Stars, but he's won Vanessa Grimaldi's heart. That's what he's telling himself, at least.
On Wednesday, two days after his elimination, he posted a photo of himself and his fiancée lounging on the bed. "May not have dancing anymore... but I still have this one," he captioned it, likely eliciting a collective cringe from his followers. But hey, whatever helps him through the end of his three-year stint on reality TV.
Viall was kicked off DWTS after an Argentine tango performance on Monday night's episode. Grimaldi reacted with a crying emoji, but Viall was at peace with this turn of events. "It's just fun to get out of your comfort zone and challenge yourself," he told Entertainment Tonight after being eliminated. "Certainly, I got nervous at times when I did that. But [I learned] to have fun any time you take a risk and to just go for it."
Advertisement
When he's not sharing couples' photos that look like they come from mattress commercials, Viall is busy running The Polished Gent, a men's grooming brand set to launch on May 8. And according to Grimaldi, the couple would consider yet another reality show if the opportunity came along. But work isn't their main focus at the moment. "Right now, we're just focusing on our relationship," Grimaldi said at a press conference in March. And, clearly, on broadcasting their relationship to their fans.
But don't judge Nick for all the Instas; he's already taken care of that himself. "I judge myself for the selfies," his Instagram bio reads.
We wonder if he's also judging himself for the shirtless cooking photo Grimaldi posted of him earlier this week.
Though he's no longer a reality TV star for the time being, Viall is clearly maintaining his status as an Instagram star.
Related Video:
Advertisement