Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Are Open To Starring On Another Reality Show

We thought that after appearing on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and Dancing with the Stars, Nick Viall would have had enough of reality TV. But it looks like that's not the case.
At a press conference Tuesday, following The Bachelor's finale on Monday night, Viall's fiancée, Vanessa Grimaldi, didn't rule out the possibility of starring in a future reality series.
"Never say never!" was Grimaldi's response when a reporter asked about the couple's future as reality stars. For now, though, Viall is gearing up for the 24th season of Dancing with the Stars, which starts on Monday.
"Right now, we're just focusing on our relationship," Grimaldi told reporters Tuesday. Her statement echoes what she and Viall told People after the Bachelor finale. Viall admitted that he and Grimaldi still have a lot to learn about each other — but they're excited to do so.
If the pair ever do get their own show, we have a lot of questions about what it would entail. Would it be as bad as Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?, the Bachelor spin-off that fans couldn't stand? Do they have a dedicated enough fanbase to carry a show of their own?
Depending on how long Viall stays on Dancing with the Stars, he could be occupied with the show for as long as three months, People notes, so don't expect a new show starring the former Bachelor just yet.
Besides, the couple has better things to worry about — Nick and Vanessa are already discussing wedding possibilities, though it doesn't sound like they're rushing to set a date. Hopefully, they'll do more of the getting to know each other stuff off camera before setting out on any new TV endeavors.
