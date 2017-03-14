Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers about last night's Bachelor season 21 finale and After the Final Rose special. Read at your own risk.
The Neil Lane engagement ring has barely had time to make itself comfortable on Vanessa Grimaldi's ring finger, and already Bachelor Nation is predicting a breakup.
Bachelor star Nick Viall got engaged to the Canadian teacher during last night's finale. The couple celebrated their engagement with a sleigh ride in snowy Finland and plenty of kisses, but their appearance during the After the Final Rose special left many fans — including a few Bachelor and Bachelorette alums — cold.
Many viewers felt the lovebirds seemed stiff and tense as they spoke about "difficult" moments in their relationship.
"We have a very open relationship in terms of communication," Grimaldi shared with host Chris Harrison. "We're very honest with each other — I don't sweep anything under the rug, neither does he. … And it's been hard. You know, we live in two different countries, [and we're] starting a relationship where you don't get the chance to see each other every day and do normal things. When we do see each other, it's in a house. I love him, we love each other, but there are days that have been difficult."
"There are days that have been difficult," Viall echoed later on.
Both spoke about the challenges facing them as a couple, and made it clear that they are not yet in the throes of wedding planning. Grimaldi, who mentioned that she's not "the easiest person to be with" because she (egads!) speaks her mind, did add that they are "just excited for our next chapter in our life and to see what the future is in store for us."
Those watching at home weren't really feeling the mood.
"This is so real it's kinda depressing," Catherine Giudici Lowe, who married season 17 Bachelor Sean Lowe after meeting on the show, tweeted. "I like the honesty but we all like a little fairytale."
Original Bachelorette Trista Sutter also expressed her doubts.
"I am always hopeful for happy endings, especially when it comes to my #bachelornation family, but @VanessaGrimaldi doesn't seem happy?"
Bachelor alum Jade Tolbert, whose maid of honor Liz Sandoz famously slept with Viall before joining the show, called the vibe "serious and strange."
Perhaps this tweet nailed it best.
I can only hope that one day me and my fiancé look exactly like this.. a happy couple in love??? #TheBachelorFinale #ATFR pic.twitter.com/QMP65DDawe— Jessica (@JessicaMaruncic) March 14, 2017
