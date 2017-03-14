For Nick’s last date with Raven, they go ice-skating — a cute nod to their time together at a roller-skating rink in his native Wisconsin. I can’t imagine that Nick and Raven will end up together, nor do I think they should, but I can tell you he seems to have a hell of a lot more fun with her than he does with Vanessa. After they relax by a fire (no Santa this time), he presents Raven with three insanely adorable husky puppies to snuggle with. “This is officially the best day of my life,” she gushes, and I find myself questioning whether applying to be on The Bachelor would be such a terrible idea after all, if the puppies could be written into my contract.