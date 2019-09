Nick & Vanessa Are Already Talking About Their Wedding Date

It's been less than 24 hours since Nick Viall announced his choice on The Bachelor , but the sound of wedding bells isn't far off. This morning, Viall and his true love, Vanessa Grimaldi, the special education teacher from Montreal, headed to Good Morning America to make an official appearance as a couple — and dish on what's ahead, of course. Us Weekly reports that after three appearances on the Bachelor franchise, Viall can finally say that he's found love. The couple has had to keep things quiet since the show finished filming months ago, but both Viall and Grimaldi are happy that the series is in the rearview and they can face real life together. Oh, and that wedding? Of course, Viall talked about that, too.