Nick & Vanessa Are Already Talking About Their Wedding Date

It's been less than 24 hours since Nick Viall announced his choice on The Bachelor, but the sound of wedding bells isn't far off. This morning, Viall and his true love, Vanessa Grimaldi, the special education teacher from Montreal, headed to Good Morning America to make an official appearance as a couple — and dish on what's ahead, of course. Us Weekly reports that after three appearances on the Bachelor franchise, Viall can finally say that he's found love. The couple has had to keep things quiet since the show finished filming months ago, but both Viall and Grimaldi are happy that the series is in the rearview and they can face real life together. Oh, and that wedding? Of course, Viall talked about that, too.
"One thing I really appreciate about our relationship is we’re going to take this one step at a time and be realistic," Viall told Good Morning America. "Last night [...] was our first time having dinner at a restaurant in public [...] I think there's some things we want to do as a couple and some normal things and, you know, we're going to move things along. We'll worry about setting a date down the road."
To put it lightly, Viall and Grimaldi have a few unique circumstances to overcome. Not only did they meet on a reality show, they have that whole long-distance thing to contend with. Neither the now ex-Bachelor nor his new fiancée mentioned moving right away, so things may not be at full speed from the start, but they're both open to moving slowly and working things out.
"I think Vanessa and I kind of just decided to be upfront with the fact that it’s difficult starting a relationship as the Bachelor and with 29 other women, and that it’s difficult to maintain that relationship long distance while it’s being re-aired," he said. "I think every couple before us has experienced those challenges, and we just decided to kind of just be upfront about it and be open to the realities of our relationship."
So let's not hold our breath for a Viall-Grimaldi wedding registry just yet. After all, there are plenty of alums who are planning to wait before walking down the aisle. Yeah, we're looking at you, Kaitlyn Bristow.
