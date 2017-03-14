The winner of season 21 of The Bachelor has been deemed a wet towel, and most have agreed that she and Nick Viall are destined for a breakup. Grimaldi's primary offense is that she's too serious. And in a show where absurdity reigns, this is a criminal offense. However, Grimaldi's concerns aren't that absurd — nor they shouldn't be treated as such. The Montreal native shared worries that any person in a relationship might have. Why, then, are we so mad at her?