Alas, Nick Viall Is No Longer On A Reality Television Show Of Any Sort

Aw-shucks handsome man and Mark Ruffalo look-alike Nick Viall is no longer on, or slated to appear on, a reality television show. The 36-year-old Wisconsin native took his leave of Dancing With the Stars — for which he shaved his precious beard — Monday evening after performing a slick Argentine tango. This marks the end of a long run of reality television for Nick Viall: He first appeared on our screens in 2014, when he was wooing Andi Dorfman on The Bachelorette. Viall seemed to have a good humor about his official departure, though.
"It's just fun to get out of your comfort zone and challenge yourself," Viall told Entertainment Tonight of his time on DWTS. "Certainly, I got nervous at times when I did that. But [I learned] to have fun any time you take a risk and to just go for it."
Members of Bachelor Nation gathered on Twitter to mourn the end of Viall's tenure. Bachelor producer Elan Gale tweeted at the former Bachelor star, "You did good, kid. at least you didn't finish 2nd." Vanessa Grimaldi, Viall's fiancée tweeted a simple cry-face emoji, and former Bachelor in Paradise contestant Carly Waddell added a dramatic, "NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO I OBJECT!!!!!"
@viallnicholas28 you did good, kid. at least you didn't finish 2nd.— elan gale (@theyearofelan) May 2, 2017
And thus, Viall concludes his tenure on reality television. Let's look back over Viall's illustrious small-screen career. It's been fun! After he courted Andi Dorfman on The Bachelorette, Viall then courted Kaitlyn Bristowe, also on The Bachelorette. History repeats itself: On both shows, the unlucky-in-love suitor made it to the final two, but was ultimately rejected. For a minute, he earned the title of "two-time runner-up on The Bachelorette," which isn't something you want on your tombstone (or alongside your name in a footnote somewhere). Not to be deterred, Viall then looked for love on Bachelor in Paradise in the summer of 2016. Finally, the former software salesman earned the title of Bachelor — this year, he got engaged to contestant Vanessa Grimaldi. It seemed the Era of Nick Viall was over.
Then, he went on Dancing With the Stars.
All the while, the meek reality star has insisted that he doesn't want to be famous. When a former Bachelor insisted that Viall "loves being famous...if he wouldn't admit that, he's lying," Viall balked.
"Actually, no [I don't want to be famous]," he told ET. "It's funny, because the opportunities I've been given in The Bachelor world, quite honestly, other than Andi's season, those were opportunities that were presented to me, and I certainly was open to them. It was the right decision."
If no other opportunities present themselves, then we may have seen the last of this long-reigning reality TV staple. But don't worry — he won't be twiddling his thumbs. Viall has a men's grooming company called The Polished Gent in the works and he's got that new relationship with Vanessa Grimaldi to enjoy.
Although, he has said that he and Vanessa would be open to another reality show. So perhaps this is more of a "see you later" than a proper goodbye. With Nick, you really never know.
