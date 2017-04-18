Important: Nick Viall Shaved His Beard To Play Pinocchio

You remember Nick Viall: scruffy, weepy, loves to mutter out the side of his mouth? The former Bachelor is busy waggling his hips through Dancing With the Stars, so you may have forgotten all about him. (Unless, of course, you're closely following the televised dance competition, in which case, enjoy the tangos.) When he was on The Bachelor, Viall sported a coiffed beard. Given that he now has a line of men's grooming products called The Polished Gent, that beard was probably treated quite well. It was consistently well-groomed and — we'll say it — it was among the more impressive scruffs on reality television.
But the face blanket is no longer. Yes, Nick Viall has cut his beard. The 36-year-old posted a quick clean-shaven selfie before Monday night's episode of Dancing With the Stars hit the air.
"Going with the boyish shave..fully embracing Pinocchio tomorrow night," he wrote in the caption. In the episode, Viall and his partner Peta Murgatroyd performed a jazz duet as the famed wooden puppet and his companion Jiminy Cricket. Apparently, playing a wooden boy requires a smooth mug.
Needless to say, Viall looks different. It seems to indicate the end of an era. After all, if all goes well, the Wisconsin native won't return to another Bachelor franchise. He notably appeared on four seasons of Bachelor Nation shows: two seasons of The Bachelorette, one season of Bachelor in Paradise, and this most recent season of The Bachelor. Last we heard, Viall had no plans to take his love life on a televised tour anytime soon.
"The thing about the wedding shows is that there's a lot of Bachelor engaged couples — they don't always do weddings," Viall told Mario Lopez on Extra last week. The most recent Bachelor got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi, a Montréal native, during the finale, but the two aren't showing any signs of wedding planning — although they are getting cozy on the dance floor of Dancing With the Stars. But the era of scruffy Nick Viall romancing women on television has reached its end.
