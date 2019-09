Nick & Vanessa Maybe, Probably Won't Have A Televised Wedding

When it comes to The Bachelor and its various offshoots — also referred to as "Bachelor Nation" — a televised wedding is the Holy Grail. Every show in the franchise is seeking the same end: a knot-tying, televised for all the world to see. These one-time events prove to prime time viewers that true love does indeed exist in the Bachelor 'verse, and bring in pretty good ratings to boot. However, a televised ceremony is pretty hard to produce, and not just because so few Bachelor couples stay together. As it turns out, not all of these couples want their nuptials to be televised. Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi, who got engaged on season 21 of The Bachelor, are likely in that camp. Viall spoke to Mario Lopez of Extra on Tuesday, and did not seem keen on the idea of broadcasting the big day.