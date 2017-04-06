Carly Waddell & Evan Bass Are *This* Close To Setting A Date For Their Wedding

When you're the only couple to romantically survive after your season of Bachelor In Paradise, then it makes sense to proceed with caution. Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, who fell in love during the third season of the reality show, told E! News that they're ready to start the next stage of their lives together, but they're also not looking to rush things.
"I think that relationship-wise, we're definitely more in love than we ever were before," Waddell explained. I think we fall more for each other every day which is fun. We fell for each other even harder. We've never had a bad spell. It's always been consistently good."
This connection is why their engagement has lasted while the other two couples called it off — well that, and that Waddell and Bass were super reasonable about the whole thing.
"All couples go through things, especially coming off of an intense period like Paradise or Bachelor or something, but we've worked through all of our stuff so well," Bass explained. "I feel like it's been positive and fun."
The hardest part, Bass says, is people's perceptions of the show.
"I hate how people think there's some kind of fairytale in front of the cameras..." he continued. "We're just living a normal life, you know? We talk step-by-step, and we work through. I think that our communication and our ability to have conversations...that's been the key to working on our relationship and working towards marriage."
Oh yeah, when is that by the way?
"We are so close to setting a wedding date," Waddell said. "I think we're going to have a wedding date in like two weeks. We're very close to having that nailed down. It's going to be this year."
It's also seeming more and more likely that we'll be able to watch the duo's wedding on-air. "Everything's a possibility!" Waddell teased.
Right now, we'll just have to settle for the cute Instagrams the couple posts and trust them when they say that we'll be the first to know.
