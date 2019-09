Bristowe’s decision to be candid about her family planning steps is laudable, as it helps facilitate a dialogue around reproduction, and a women's ability to choose when and how she gets pregnant. According to data from the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology, a growing number of women are opting to freeze their eggs — the cost of the procedure varies from $7,000 to $15,000 without insurance, according to a report in Time — and the rate has grown seven-fold, NPR reports, from 2009 to 2013. However, the stigma surrounding talking about backup plans, like egg freezing, still exists. The stigmas are something Refinery29's own Global Editor In Chief, Christene Barberich, and Chief Content Officer, Amy Emmerich, discussed during National Infertility Awareness week in 2016, hoping to shed some light on the struggles women face when they are trying to have children.