The Dirty Little Secret About Infertility We Can All Overcome



CB: It’s crazy how it still brings up a lot of feelings, no matter how long ago it was.



AE: Then, I think, here I am with a happy ending, but when I think about that moment, and everyone has one, you're on the bed sobbing. You feel helpless. You have hopelessness, not only of wondering if this will ever happen, but also why is this happening now, because there just isn't enough information easily available on why some people can easily have babies and why some people can't.



CB: Also, this feeling like your body is betraying you. You turn on yourself in this strange way and you become the enemy...like, WHY can’t you DO this? Why won’t this work?



AE: That’s the anger. I don’t know if I still carry it around. I talk about it all the time to everyone, because I remembered how angry I was, mixed with hopelessness. I’ll often openly ask people, like, "Oh, are you trying?" In return, I openly share that I relied on science. Just so I could immediately remove that “barrier” that unfortunately comes from the embarrassment. Talking about it seemed to remove the stigma, you know?



CB: Well, I think it's the loneliness and the isolation that breeds a sense of shame that we're really trying to overcome and creating that community here is something we both feel so strongly is essential to the journey of creating a family or deciding not to. It's like we never really have an ending to our stories, because your perspective changes so much as you’re going through. That's where the hope comes from.