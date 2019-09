The Dirty Little Secret About Infertility We Can All Overcome

It’s National Infertility Awareness Week. Finally, this topic gets a week all to itself![Laughing] Exactly! I was so happy you wanted to sit down and talk, given that our coverage on parenting, conceiving, and fertility is just beginning to find its groove on Refinery29.I’d love to kick it off by pointing out that one of the reasons we both wanted to talk and write this up is because it’s been through our own experience working together and sharing what we know — our stories, our resources, our pain — that we realized one of the biggest pieces of this mission is to create a safe space to talk openly when you’re in the process of “trying” to have a kid.Exactly. I think it was probably a day after I started working here that we shared our experiences of infertility with each other. I know. It’s never been a topic that I feel particularly private about.Me, neither.You had written your essay about your miscarriages and you asked me if I thought you should publish it on the site. I remember reading it with you in our edit lounge and the two of us sitting together and crying. Reading and crying![Laughing...and maybe crying a little, too!] You told me, “Of course, you have to share this story.” You were very serious and determined, I remember. So, I did. It became very obvious after it went live that while the essay helped me unpack a lot of complicated feelings I was having about my personal struggles, it was really for everyone else that read it. And how important it is for anyone to find an outlet to share your experience and stress and worries and uncertainty...all the stuff that comes up when you’re in the middle of the labyrinth that IS the fertility world.You got A LOT of emails and letters.There were so many stories out there. I think a lot of women and a few men were relieved that they weren’t “the only ones.” And of course, you and I both know, there are A LOT of us having challenging experiences. Starts and stops. Waiting. And when you joined Refinery29, you were pregnant with your second child. Shortly after that, I learned from you about your own struggles having a child.Well, first off, I remember thinking, Who even hires a pregnant woman? Isn't it sad that I thought I had to tell [fellow R29 cofounders] Philippe and Justin, “I'm pregnant, you may not want to hire me?” It's just so sad that I thought that was a societal norm. And their reaction was, there are a few hundred women here, many of whom will be expecting children. Of course, it doesn’t matter to us that you're having a baby! I thought that was a great response.It's been three years since you started going through the process of having your two kids. It was incredibly supportive and brave when you told me about your own difficulties in conceiving, going through a two years of tests, trying, and doctors, and then finally doing IVF, successfully. Do you and your husband [Colin] ever reflect back on that time?Yes. When I asked him what he thought the worst part was we both agreed it was hopelessness. You don’t know what's happening, what's coming...[crying].