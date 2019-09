The Sad Way I (Almost) Sabotaged My Chances Of Having A Child

By then, I’d been trying and failing to get pregnant naturally for over two years — twice as long as experts recommend trying before seeking professional help. The Gen Y cheerleader was being edged out by another specter from my teens: a cynical goth who insisted that this wasn’t working because I wasn’t good enough. All around me, friends and family were having babies, and I couldn’t help comparing myself and coming up short. Maybe if I hadn’t gone through that slutty period in college or partied so hard in my 20s, I’d have a kid by now.I realize, objectively, that viewing my infertility as cosmic retribution or moral shortcoming sounds insane. Pregnancy and motherhood aren’t a reward for being a good person — but our society sure can make it seem that way. Think about the fairy tales you read growing up: The real mother is always good, and the childless stepmother is always wicked. Think of our obsession with celebrity baby bumps, our mass hysteria about birth control and abortion, and the $2.93 billion we collectively dropped on Mother’s Day last year. Motherhood is seen as selfless and virtuous — the hardest yet most rewarding job a woman can have. Is it that much of a mental leap to believe that if I wasn’t a mom, it was because I didn’t deserve to be one?Eventually, I broke down and went to see a reproductive endocrinologist. I hated that I was about to become one of “those lazy, desperate women” I’d always judged for seeking medical intervention to get pregnant. But at that point, I wanted to have a baby more than I cared about doing it “right.”After a half-dozen failed attempts at intrauterine insemination with the help of an ovulation-boosting drug called Clomid, I received a diagnosis of “unexplained infertility” and a recommendation to try IVF. For a woman who already feels like her infertility is her own fault, this is the worst diagnosis you can receive. It kicked off an epic battle between the Gen Y cheerleader, who insisted that all I had to do was double down on organic bone broth and positive affirmations, and the cynical goth, who thought I should just stop trying.Once again, my biological imperative trumped both. I plunked down an obscene amount of money on a brand-new credit card, filled my Kindle with books on assisted reproductive technology, and started IVF.When my first attempt failed, I (of course) blamed myself. I’d been eating like a champ and doing yoga daily, but I’d had one major fail: A couple of days after the embryo transfer, during the very critical implantation period, I drove a brand-new car in Saturday-night Manhattan traffic. I don’t drive regularly, and was convinced that my body’s heart-pounding fight-or-flight response to the horns blaring around me and taxis cutting me off had scared away that poor little embryo for good.To my surprise, my doctor didn’t share my sentiment. She confessed that she was shocked the cycle didn’t succeed. “That embryo was perfect,” she told me. “The fact that it didn’t implant makes me think something else is wrong.”She ordered more tests. Nearly three dozen vials of blood later, I had not one, but two new diagnoses: a rare blood-clotting mutation and an autoimmune issue. According to my doctor, either could explain why I’d never successfully gotten pregnant — and both were treatable, although they’d require a complicated regimen of pills and injections.These new diagnoses shut the voices in my head up fast. Not only were these conditions not my fault (the blood-clotting mutation, at least, was hereditary; somehow, no other doctor had ever thought to run a thrombophilia panel, despite my family’s history of stroke), but they weren’t something I ever could have fixed on my own. No amount of positive affirmations could have shut down my autoimmune issue, and all the wild-caught salmon and organic kale in the world wasn’t going to change the way my blood clotted.My infertility, as it turned out, was no more a moral failing than my asthma or high arches. What was missing all those years that I tried and failed to get pregnant wasn’t my own dedication or worthiness. It was a doctor who knew what to look for.