The Sad Way I (Almost) Sabotaged My Chances Of Having A Child

Still determined to get knocked up naturally, I started seeing an acupuncturist who specialized in fertility. At our first appointment, she looked at my tongue, felt my pulse, and asked me a zillion personal questions about everything from my sex life to the frequency and consistency of my poops. I was nervous about having needles stuck in me, but the treatment was painless and surprisingly relaxing.



Even better, she had all sorts of plans for how we could fix my little not-getting-pregnant issue. For the next few months I was to completely cut gluten, dairy, sugar, soy, corn, rice, cold foods, and anything processed from my diet. All meat had to be organic and grass-fed — all fish low-mercury, wild-caught, and cooked. She sent me home with a long list of forbidden foods, $300 worth of herbs and supplements, and instructions to keep a journal of every single thing I consumed, every day.



Now, in addition to the inner cheerleader, the pregnancy books telling me to meditate and believe in my body, and the well-meaning relatives cooing that all I needed to do was relax, I had another voice in my head: my acupuncturist, informing me that everything I ever wanted to put in my mouth was wrong.



Yet I embraced the challenge of eating like a yuppie cavewoman, not realizing that by placing the entire onus of getting pregnant on myself, I was actually starting to sabotage my chances of having a child. At our twice-weekly sessions, my acupuncturist critiqued my food diary (“Instead of sweet potato fries, why not a sweet potato?”) or clucked in disappointment at the bagel I allowed myself on my birthday. My sluggish menstrual cycle grew more regular, and I definitely had more energy, but after nearly a year of following her advice to a (organic, gluten-free) T, I still wasn’t pregnant.



Every time the pee stick came up negative, I beat myself up for not trying hard enough. I shouldn’t have had that extra glass of wine with dinner or eaten the cookie at the office party: Sugar could literally shut my reproductive system down! If I didn’t have enough willpower to deny myself an Oreo, what made me think I had the moral fiber to be a mom?

