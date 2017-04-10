Things are going to get a little more intimate on Dancing with the Stars Monday night. For Nick Viall, anyway. The contestant teases his week four rumba routine with Peta Murgatroyd in a vlog for People. And he dropped a hint that will be very exciting for fans of The Bachelor.
"I think it’s going to be a big week for everyone because it’s kind of everyone’s opportunity to talk about things near and dear to their heart," Viall said. "No surprise for me, it was 2016 with being the Bachelor and most importantly, meeting Vanessa and finding love."
And it sounds like, thanks to Murgatroyd's choreography talents, the pair's dance is going to take some inspiration from Viall's experience dating multiple women on The Bachelor. "I think Peta did a great job of incorporating the choreography to fit almost what it’s like to be the bachelor and the challenges of facing lust while focusing on love," Viall said. "So I think it's going to be pretty cool, and I think it has a chance to be our best dance so far." He added, "It is the dance of lust and love."
It even sounds like Viall's fiancée Grimaldi might be making a guest appearance on DWTS tonight. "I’m really excited to incorporate maybe Vanessa into the dance tonight, so it should be a lot of fun." Indeed, video has leaked of Viall, Murgatroyd, and Grimaldi at a DWTS rehearsal. After finishing his dance, Viall goes to the sideline to make out with Grimaldi, who is watching. We wonder if that's the kind of "incorporation Vanessa" we can expect to see tonight?
