And it sounds like, thanks to Murgatroyd's choreography talents, the pair's dance is going to take some inspiration from Viall's experience dating multiple women on The Bachelor. "I think Peta did a great job of incorporating the choreography to fit almost what it’s like to be the bachelor and the challenges of facing lust while focusing on love," Viall said. "So I think it's going to be pretty cool, and I think it has a chance to be our best dance so far." He added, "It is the dance of lust and love."