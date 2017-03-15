Nick Viall Claims He Doesn't Want To Be Famous

Nick Viall, veteran of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and Dancing with the Stars, takes issue with those saying that he wants to be famous. He's upset with former competitor Chris Soules, who beat out Viall for Andi Dorfman's heart on The Bachelorette.
"He loves being famous. He loves the spotlight, he really, truly does. If he wouldn't admit that, he's lying," Soules told ET. "I love the guy to death and there's nothing wrong with that. I've talked to him [about DWTS]. I think the guy's got it down. He's kind of a reality television pro. He knows what he's getting into, and he's been wanting do this for a long time and good for him."
Viall, whose new fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi says that the couple may not be done with reality TV yet, says that Soules is wrong.
"Actually, no [I don't want to be famous]," he told ET. "It's funny, because the opportunities I've been given in The Bachelor world, quite honestly, other than Andi's season, those were opportunities that were presented to me, and I certainly was open to them. It was the right decision."
That is so funny. And weird, how he keeps signing up to be on reality TV and then goes on reality TV to do things like learn to dance and find love. Kind of sounds like something that someone who wants to be famous would do.
