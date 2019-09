Nick Viall Claims He Doesn't Want To Be Famous

"He loves being famous. He loves the spotlight, he really, truly does. If he wouldn't admit that, he's lying," Soules told ET . "I love the guy to death and there's nothing wrong with that. I've talked to him [about DWTS]. I think the guy's got it down. He's kind of a reality television pro. He knows what he's getting into, and he's been wanting do this for a long time and good for him."