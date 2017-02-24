Watch Andi Dorfman Ask Nick Viall If He Regrets Slut-Shaming Her

Nick Viall is in the hot seat. A just-released sneak peek of next Monday's episode of The Bachelor shows that it's not all fun and games when Viall's ex, former Bachelorette star and O.G. destroyer of Loverboy's hopes and dreams Andi Dorfman, shows up unexpectedly for a chat.
Last Monday's episode ended with Dorfman turning up at Viall's New York City hotel room. He offers her a drink, and she gets down to business. "Do you look back, and you're like, 'Damn, I shouldn't have said, 'Why would you make love with me if you weren't in love with me?'" she asks Viall. She's referring to the After the Final Rose moment during which Viall, who got passed over in favor of Josh Murray, revealed to the world that they'd had sex in the Fantasy Suite, with the implication being that Dorfman had done him wrong. She later received backlash from viewers accusing her of being a "slut." We don't see Viall respond in the Entertainment Tonight clip, which you can watch below. He has, however, admitted previously that the fallout was unintended. "My regret has always been that as a result of me saying that, Andi, unfairly, got a lot of criticism that she didn't deserve," he told People last September. The teaser, incidentally, does hint at more Bachelor drama for lovelorn Viall. "You dumped me on national television," he tells Dorfman, failing to appreciate that a) he signed up for The Bachelorette (TWICE!), and that's pretty much what it entails, and b) he himself has been dumping women left and right. Naturally, Dorfman calls him out on this. "But now, you're dumping 29 girls," she reminds him. "I know, maybe 30," he responds. Um, 30? Is Viall about to pull a Brad Womack, and that's why ABC keeps showing footage of him weeping into a pile of snow? Honestly. If he wants to do the whole "I choose me" thing, great. But here's a reminder: When it comes to this show, there may be second chances, and third chances, and even fourth chances. BUT THERE WILL BE NO FIFTH CHANCE, even if that means pouring pesticide on every rose bush on the freaking planet.
