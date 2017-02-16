I'm Convinced Nick Viall & Andi Dorfman Are Meant For One Another

Let's examine the facts: Nick and Andi know each other — they've known each other for a few years now. In the romantic comedy narrative, this makes them perfect for one another. You don't fall in love with the new girl in town — you fall in love with the quirky best friend who's been there all along. Or rather, you fall in love with the defense attorney from Atlanta who spurned you once upon a time. What if, for Nick Viall, Andi Dorfman is The One That Got Away? What if this season of The Bachelor is the most romantic one yet?