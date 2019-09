I'm Convinced Nick Viall & Andi Dorfman Are Meant For One Another

Reader, I present to you: the greatest love story of our stupid modern era. And it's totally possible — the boy here is Nick Viall, who is currently romancing a few women on The Bachelor. The girl in question is Andi Dorfman, the Bachelorette from days of yore. A teaser from an upcoming episode of The Bachelor shows that Dorfman will make her return to the show — and we don't know why. In the teaser, all she says is a terse, "hello, Nick," as if she's greeting a sworn enemy. According to People , who has the exclusive clip, she's there to hash out the past — THIS IS A FALSEHOOD! She is there to profess her love. I know it. I feel it in my cheesy, lovemongering bones.