Andi Dorfman Pretends To Choke Nick Viall In New Instagram

The last time a beautiful brunette tried to choke Nick Viall (hi, Jasmine), she got the Heisman and a ticket home. And yet, here's Andi Dorfman with her hands jokingly wrapped around the Bachelor star's neck while he plays along for the camera. Dorfman, who made a surprise visit to her ex in the final moments of Monday's cliffhanger episode, shared the pic yesterday. She and Viall will have the most dramatic conversation ever when The Bachelor returns next week (or so we've been told by Chris Harrison).
"When your ex be like ... Ummm WTF are you doing here?" Dorfman joked in the caption. Note her use of the hashtag #lovehate. The reality star and author took a funnier approach on Twitter with this Saturday Night Life GIF.
We get that Dorfman and Viall, who nearly got engaged on her season of The Bachelorette until she dumped him and let him be Kaitlyn Bristowe's problem, have some issues to hammer out. The question is, why are they suddenly so cozy in this pic? Sneak peeks of next week's episode suggest that their conversation gets a little heated. "This was very unexpected," an exasperated Viall tells Dorfman. "What am I supposed to say?" "You're supposed to be honest!" she shoots back. We're left to assume that Dorfman leaves the poor guy in a weepy puddle, but that wouldn't allow much time for a wacky little photo shoot, would it? Sure enough, Dorfman told a follower who accused her of pouring "salt in [Viall's] wounds" that her sit-down with Viall was more productive than it appeared. "Maybe with a positive mindset you'll be pleasantly surprised," Dorfman commented. Sure. Maybe she'll hand him a signed copy of It's Not Okay and then shower him with advice about choosing the right person to spend the next few months of your life with before Us Weekly breaks the news that you've split.
Advertisement