To be fair, Nick didn't act like any potential engagements were dependent on the dads' permission. In his conversation with Raven's father, Wes, Nick asked if he'd be "comfortable" with him and Raven getting engaged, though he didn't exactly ask for a blessing. The moment was ruined, though, when Wes told the camera, "I feel like there is a good possibility it could be Nick that I hand her off to," in reference to his daughter. Fathers walking their daughters down the aisle at weddings is contentious already; the poor choice of wording emphasized the idea that women are "handed off" from one man's possession to the next. And that's the same issue with asking for "permission" in the first place.