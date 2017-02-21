The Real Reason We Didn’t See Rachel Lindsay’s Father On The Bachelor

One of the most anticipated episodes of every Bachelor season is the one with the hometown dates. This year, Nick Viall found himself in Arkansas, Texas, Florida, and Canada to meet the families of Raven, Rachel, Corinne, and Vanessa, but one member was noticeably absent. Rachel Lindsay's father wasn't able to appear on the episode, and host Chris Harrison knows why. Harrison wrote a recap of the episode for Yahoo and made sure to address the elephant in the room. "Rachel’s father is a federal judge and so could not appear on our television show," he writes. "But you should know that Nick and Rachel’s father did get a chance to talk before he left that night." Viall confirmed this in a tweet Monday night.
I had the pleasure of meeting Rachel's father off camera. Like the other fathers, he was wonderful. Thank u 2 all the families.#thebachelor— Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) February 21, 2017
We're sure their conversation was just as productive as the ones between the two lovebirds, which touched on religion and the realities of being an interracial couple. Thanks to last week's announcement, we know things between Rachel and Nick don't entirely work out, but we're excited to learn more about the star and her family when she takes the stage as The Bachelorette next season.
