The Best (& Worst) Orgy Scenes Of All Time

Orgy scenes are tough to nail. Show too little, and all you're left with are flailing limbs. Show too much, and well, it's just porn. And then there's the little things: How to soundtrack the orgy, for example. You don't want to veer into the '80s elevator muzak territory (because, once again, porn), but you also need viewers to focus on the task at hand.
This might seem like a fairly trivial issue — I mean, how many orgies are actually being shown on screen? Actually, a lot more than you would think. Now that threesomes are about as common as apple pie, TV and film have turned to the orgy as a way to shock, awe, and stimulate viewers. Some, like Westworld's infamous brothel orgy, are fancy. (The show apparently hired a sex choreographer to make sure everything looked as sexy as possible.The result was lots of nubile bodies going at it while painted various shades of gold.) Others, like say, Caligula, are more low rent. But good or bad, they're all worth watching.
Join us as we take a tour of the best (and worst) orgy scenes of all time.