Nick Viall hasn't exactly been lucky in love — even if he has been lucky in getting cast on ABC reality shows. Now that the two-time Bachelorette alum is the one handing out the roses, you would think that he'd have a lot less to be nervous about. While it's not guaranteed that Viall will go home with a fiancee (or even a girlfriend), he likely won't face cold rejection a la Andi Dorfman or Kaitlyn Bristowe. Still, there is one thing that's giving the controversial reality star the jitters — the upcoming Fantasy Suite dates.
In an exclusive new clip you can watch over at E! Online from the upcoming episode, the current Bachelor laments about the overnight dates on the horizon. While there are still four ladies vying for Viall's heart, he's not convinced that they'll all like him back. (Come on Nick: you know Corinne will always be true.) He's also not sure which one he wants in the first place, because this is The Bachelor, in which no one ever knows who they want to spend their life with until 24 hours before the final rose ceremony.
Speaking to the camera, Viall says:
"My hope is this week really brings clarity that I'm looking for," says Viall of the potential Fantasy Suite dates. He then adds:
"I'm worried. Most of my memories in this world end with me getting my heartbroken. The obvious question for me is what's different for me now than before knowing how strongly I felt about Andi and Kaitlyn. Maybe there's nothing different."
Just as a refresher: Though Dorfman and Viall did share an intimate moment in the Fantasy Suite, Viall blew up her spot during the "After the Final Rose" special. So if his four remaining ladies aren't so keen into getting physical in the Fantasy Suite, well... maybe that's why.
