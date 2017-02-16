Wait, How Far Did Things Really Go Between Nick & Corinne?

In Us' clip of the show, things look like they got a little bit further than a simple make-out session. "Let's dive into bed," Olympios can be heard saying. And although Viall says, "I don't think this is a good idea," Olympios' hair does look a little messy when she emerges from his bedroom. Plus, she managed to survive the night's rose ceremony, so she certainly did something to stack the odds in her favor. What exactly? We'll never know.