Kaitlyn Bristowe Is Glad She Dumped Nick Viall, Too

In early January, Nick Viall told Ryan Seacrest how grateful he is that the two Bachelorettes whose hearts he nearly won, Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe, dumped him when they did. "I couldn't be more thankful that [Andi] picked Josh," he told Seacrest, before adding that he is "more thankful that Kaitlyn picked Shawn." Now, Bristowe has responded to what could have been perceived as a subtle diss. And it sounds like she took no offense to Viall's comment; in fact, she feels much the same way. "Of course I’m not hurt by that!" Bristowe told Us Weekly. "I mean, I’m happily engaged to Shawn, and that’s who I’m supposed to be with. So no, I agree with him." The 31-year-old continued, "It worked out for him. He gets to be he Bachelor, and it worked out for me — I’m happy with Shawn. Why wouldn’t he be happy we didn’t end up together?" And that's the kind of healthy perspective on our exes we should all be so lucky to have, right?
